A look at what comes next in Trump travel ban case

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

2:14 Ramping up water releases at Oroville

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

0:42 Late-night water rescues continue as rivers churn

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel

1:47 Deadly bacteria and fungus found in cannabis samples from Northern California