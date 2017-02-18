California

February 18, 2017 4:09 PM

2 killed in collision caused by wrong way car in Sacramento

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Authorities say a fatal collision that closed all southbound lanes of an interstate in Sacramento Saturday morning was caused by a wrong way driver who was fleeing deputies.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Bradley tells the Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2maaa0v) the crash killed two men riding a minivan that was being chased by Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputies.

Bradley says a truck driver involved in the collision was hospitalized with major injuries.

He says Interstate 5 near Richards Boulevard was reopened two hours later.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Deputies began chasing the minivan at around 7 a.m. after officers ran the vehicle's license plate and found that it was reported as a stolen vehicle.

