Trump travel ban personal for young lawyer who led fight

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park Pause

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

1:36 Driving through a flooded I-5 near Williams from trucker's point of view

0:48 Sacramento stories: Auburn cofferdam collapses (February 1986)

0:16 Cleanup of the I-5 fatal crash caused by fleeing wrong-way driver

2:15 Various agencies respond to Lake Oroville Dam emergency

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

1:22 Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017