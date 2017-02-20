Law officers' cross-country trek, on overtime, prompts probe

Thousands of dollars in overtime was paid to Louisiana State Police officials to drive across the country and stay at a Las Vegas resort and casino and the Grand Canyon on their way to a law enforcement conference in California, records show.
The entourage went hundreds of miles out of their way at times for reasons that are under investigation, The Advocate reported (http://bit.ly/2kVXz0U ).
Details of the October trip to the annual conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in San Diego came to light after the newspaper obtained travel records for the trip.
Col. Mike Edmonson, the State Police superintendent, said he had not authorized the troopers to charge overtime — three of the four did — or to take such an indirect route to the conference, the newspaper reported. He said on Saturday that he has ordered an internal review of the road trip, an inquiry that he said could result in disciplinary measures and changes to State Police travel policy.
"It's embarrassing to me to say that I paid them to drive there, so I'm making them pay that back," Edmonson said, referring to dozens of hours of overtime billed to taxpayers. "These are all people who have respected positions in State Police. I certainly trust them, but I'm disappointed in them claiming overtime hours and I'm disappointed in the side trip to Vegas."
The entourage driving a State Police SUV from Baton Rouge to San Diego was made up of Lt. Rodney Hyatt, Senior Trooper Thurman Miller, Trooper Alexandr Nezgodinsky and Maj. Derrell Williams, the head of the Internal Affairs Division.
Their expenses were on top of tens of thousands of dollars the State Police spent otherwise to send at least 15 people to the four-day conference.
The decision to send such a large entourage drew sharp criticism from one watchdog organization, which last week accused the agency of squandering money at a time when state lawmakers are struggling to fix a dire financial crisis.
