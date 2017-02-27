California

February 27, 2017 11:51 AM

California court expands endangered species removal powers

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

The California Supreme Court has expanded the scope of petitions seeking to remove an animal from the state's endangered species list.

In a unanimous ruling on Monday, the court said petitioners could present evidence to argue that the state's Fish and Game Commission had wrongly listed a species as endangered. The decision overturned an appellate court ruling that said efforts to remove a species could only argue that the listing was no longer necessary.

The Supreme Court decision came in a lawsuit by a lumber company and a group that includes forest landowners. They filed a petition to remove a subset of coho salmon from the state's endangered species list, arguing that the listing was wrong.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

