California court expands endangered species removal powers

The California Supreme Court has expanded the scope of petitions seeking to remove an animal from the state's endangered species list.
In a unanimous ruling on Monday, the court said petitioners could present evidence to argue that the state's Fish and Game Commission had wrongly listed a species as endangered. The decision overturned an appellate court ruling that said efforts to remove a species could only argue that the listing was no longer necessary.
The Supreme Court decision came in a lawsuit by a lumber company and a group that includes forest landowners. They filed a petition to remove a subset of coho salmon from the state's endangered species list, arguing that the listing was wrong.
The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
