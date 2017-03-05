Tree falls, kills woman at national park in California

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom Pause

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area