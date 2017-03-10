Uber driver attacked on San Francisco freeway

Police are seeking up to 15 men on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles who pummeled an Uber driver to the ground after surrounding his vehicle on a San Francisco freeway earlier this week.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2mKOege ) police need public's helping in finding the suspects.
The brutal attack occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 when a dark car drove in front of a white Toyota, stopping the driver as the group of bikers surrounded him.
Several witnesses shot video of the incident.
The newspaper reports that one video shows the Uber driver falling to the ground and tumbling as at least two bikers repeatedly punched and kicked him. Police say the bikers also vandalized the car.
It was unclear exactly how the fight started or ended.
Comments