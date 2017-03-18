16-year-old girl killed by Fremont police was pregnant

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself' Pause

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

2:17 How to harvest rain for your yard

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations