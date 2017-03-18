Detective sentenced in DUI frameup of Costa Mesa councilman

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it Pause

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage

1:04 Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred