Federal court gives students chance to parry with judges

2:03 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like Pause

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:24 From the air, ruined landscape clearly shows effect of Oroville Dam spillway problem

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:25 Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

1:43 Water continues to rush down Oroville spillway on Friday

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017