Man arrested in shooting death of Southern California boy

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot Pause

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:53 Workers take to air to prep electrical towers near Oroville Dam as emergency spillway is activated

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.