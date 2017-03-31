Amid Russia probe, hundreds protest Nunes return to Fresno

Several hundred protesters are greeting Rep. Devin Nunes (NOON-es) back home in Fresno as his congressional committee continues investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
The Republican is scheduled to talk water policy Friday at the Ag Lenders Society Annual Meeting. About 300 people took over a sidewalk in front of the event, some waving signs linking him to President Donald Trump and Russia.
Office worker Annaliese Herms of Fresno says Nunes is not representing the interests of his Central Valley constituents.
Organizers declined to allow reporters inside the event, and Nunes ducked inside through a back door.
Nunes is facing intense criticism for announcing he had evidence showing President Donald Trump's communications were collected during the presidential election and briefing Trump before telling fellow committee members.
Comments