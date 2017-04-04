California

April 4, 2017 8:51 AM

Federal agents raid California casino in ongoing probe

The Associated Press
BELL GARDENS, Calif.

Federal and state authorities have raided a Southern California casino as part of an ongoing investigation.

Virginia Kice, spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles, says agents executed search warrants Tuesday at the Bicycle Hotel and Casino in Bell Gardens.

Kice said in a statement that officials could not comment on the scope or nature of the investigation. She says the raid was carried out by a financial crime task force that includes agents with ICE, the IRS and the California bureau of gambling control.

Kice says the warrant was filed under seal.

The casino is about 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

California

