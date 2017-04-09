Pelosi joins hundreds at anti-poverty rally in California

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space Pause

1:45 Persistent storms turn springtime into another wet stretch for Sacramento region

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:49 Rain doesn't stop the Doggy Dash

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:06 Milestone restart marks progress at damaged Oroville Dam