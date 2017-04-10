California

April 10, 2017 12:14 PM

Man with shotgun at grocery store shot by California police

The Associated Press
ONTARIO, Calif.

Authorities say police have shot and killed a man who walked into a Southern California grocery store carrying a shotgun.

San Bernardino County officials say employees of the store in Ontario triggered a silent alarm when they spotted the armed man late Sunday.

Arriving officers evacuated the building and then searched for the suspect.

Police Det. Melissa Ramirez says the officers opened fire when they spotted the man, who was still armed.

He died at the scene. Police have not released his name.

