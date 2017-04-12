California

April 12, 2017 8:54 PM

US Interior chief plans California talks on water, wildlife

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is planning a trip to California.

Zinke will meet with Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday and visit Interior Department offices in Sacramento to start his two-day swing through California. He's also scheduled to visit Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift says Zinke plans to discuss water, wildlife and public lands during his meeting with Brown.

Zinke is a former Navy SEAL and Montana congressman appointed by President Donald Trump. As Interior secretary, he oversees 400 million acres of public land, mostly in the West.

