California

April 21, 2017 11:56 PM

A look at locales and money under Justice Dept scrutiny

The Associated Press

Grants made in fiscal year 2016 now targeted by the Justice Department's threat to pull money from California and local communities that don't prove they allow local law enforcement to share information with federal immigration authorities about those in their custody:

— CALIFORNIA: $18,244,126

— CHICAGO/COOK COUNTY: $2,333,428

— CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA: $975,604

— MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA: $481,347

— MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN: $937,932

— ORLEANS PARISH, LOUISIANA: $265,832

— NEW YORK CITY: $4,298,245

— PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA: $1,677,937

Source: Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wildfire app is available in time for summer

Wildfire app is available in time for summer 0:31

Wildfire app is available in time for summer
Watch CHP rescue man from steep cliff above Pacifica Beach in the Bay Area 1:17

Watch CHP rescue man from steep cliff above Pacifica Beach in the Bay Area
Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot 1:17

Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos