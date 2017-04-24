California

April 24, 2017 9:19 AM

Man punched repeatedly by Sacramento officer files lawsuit

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A lawyer for a Sacramento man hurled to the ground and punched repeatedly in the face by a police officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and county of Sacramento.

The lawsuit alleges he was also abused in jail after his arrest.

Nandi Cain was walking home April 10 when an officer told him to stop because he had jaywalked.

He refused and challenged the officer to a fight.

Video from a police dash camera showed the officer throwing Cain to the ground and punching him while he was down.

The lawsuit claims jail workers repeatedly kneed Cain in the ribs and used their knees to pin him down while stripping off his clothes.

Sacramento police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

