Teen’s photo of dad keeping mom company during cancer battle goes viral

A California teen’s photo of her father keeping her mother company as she battles cancer in isolation has gone viral.
Mackenna Newman posted the photo on Twitter on April 14. BuzzFeed reports her mother had to stay isolated in her bedroom after radiation treatments for thyroid cancer.
My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep her company and I'm crying pic.twitter.com/rucH9HfDvk— kenna (@mackenna_newman) April 14, 2017
Her post has been retweeted 17,500 times and received 9,300 likes on Twitter as of Monday morning.
@mackenna_newman @tcoolzzz Praying for your mom. My mom was just diagnosed with leukemia and my dad has not left her side. She starts chemo on Tuesday.— Michele Paulsen (@MichelePaulsen1) April 16, 2017
@mackenna_newman Amazing...may she heal soon. My heart goes out to you and your family. Stay strong you have an amazing Dad.— Om El Banat (@DaliaNewYork) April 20, 2017
@mackenna_newman This was my dad during my moms battle with cancer! Saying a prayer for your family !— tiff breen (@teebes13) April 20, 2017
