California

April 24, 2017 10:01 AM

Teen’s photo of dad keeping mom company during cancer battle goes viral

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

A California teen’s photo of her father keeping her mother company as she battles cancer in isolation has gone viral.

Mackenna Newman posted the photo on Twitter on April 14. BuzzFeed reports her mother had to stay isolated in her bedroom after radiation treatments for thyroid cancer.

Her post has been retweeted 17,500 times and received 9,300 likes on Twitter as of Monday morning.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 0:56

Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento
See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow 1:46

See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow
Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire 1:01

Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos