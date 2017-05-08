California

LA mayor floats idea of aerial tram to Hollywood sign

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has floated the possibility of building an aerial tram to the Hollywood sign.

Garcetti told KABC-TV he thinks the city needs to allow access to the sign for residents and tourists.

But he says officials need a plan that doesn't choke streets with buses and gawkers.

President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of commerce Leron Gubler tells The Los Angeles Times the idea has been circulated for at least two decades, but was largely viewed as a pipedream.

But the recent closure of a gate leading to the sign has brought new discussion of ways to make the landmark accessible.

Garcetti spokesman George Kivork said in a statement Monday that the mayor is open to exploring ideas that ease congestion and encourage creative thinking.

