Deputies fatally shoot man in Northern California

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.

Authorities say deputies in Northern California fatally shot a man who hit an officer and a police dog with rocks and tried to choke a woman.

Sacramento Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says a deputy responded Monday evening to reports of a man choking a woman in the parking lot of a store and chased the man after he fled the scene.

The man and deputy fought and the suspect hit the officer in the head with a rock. The suspect then ran onto a highway, where other deputies found him and released a police dog on him.

Turnbull says the man hit the dog with a rock and that two officers opened fire, wounding him. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital and the police dog to a veterinarian.

