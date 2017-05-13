California

May 13, 2017

California governor asks Trump's help with high-speed train

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Gov. Jerry Brown is seeking an unlikely ally in his bid to create a high-speed train line between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2qeeRLK ) says Brown sent a letter Friday to President Donald Trump, asking him to transfer final approval of environmental reviews to the state rail authority.

Currently, the feds must approve the reams of environmental documents plus any changes, and the process is behind schedule.

The $64 billion project also faces uncertain financial future.

Brown and the Trump administration haven't seen eye-to-eye on environmental matters but the governor's letter notes California has received environmental oversight waivers for past road projects.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao will make the final decision on whether to delegate approval of environmental reviews to the state.

