California

May 13, 2017 4:23 PM

Sheriff's deputy, officer killed in car crash in Modesto

The Associated Press
MODESTO, Calif.

A sheriff's deputy and a community service officer have died in Modesto when the patrol car they were riding in struck a building and caught fire.

Authorities said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Garner and his passenger, Officer Raschel Johnson, were responding to a burglary call when their car swerved and hit an auto wreckage business Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Olsen says the patrol car was engulfed in flames by the time emergency personnel arrived to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Garner was a 9-year veteran of the department and Johnson was a worked there for 15 years.

