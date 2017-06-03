In US exile, Kremlin watcher sees Russia draw closer

In this photo taken Wednesday, March 22, 2017, Russian journalist-in-exile Kseniya Kirillova poses in a lobby near her home in Oakland, Calif. Teasing out clues from thousands of miles away, Kirillova works the phone and internet in her Oakland apartment to report on alleged clandestine campaigns by her home country, Russia, to disrupt the affairs of the nations around it. These days, the 34-year-old's work has drawn closer, to her new home, the United States, where Congress and the FBI are investigating what U.S. intelligence agencies say was Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race. Eric Risberg AP Photo