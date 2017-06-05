California

June 05, 2017 2:07 PM

2 killed in Southern California small plane crash identified

The Associated Press
MOORPARK, Calif.

Authorities have identified the father and son killed in the crash of small plane in Southern California during the weekend.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says 57-year-old James Harlan of Calabasas and his 15-year-old son, Dylan, died Sunday when their single-engine airplane crashed near a ranch in Santa Rosa Valley northwest of Los Angeles.

Witnesses say the plane was flying just above treetops before it went down in a horse arena, which was empty at the time.

The Sheriff's Department says Southern California Edison crews found evidence that the plane hit one of several high-voltage power lines near the crash site.

The aircraft departed nearby Camarillo Airport earlier in the day.

