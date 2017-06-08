California

Armed woman fatally shot by Long Beach police

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Southern California authorities say an armed woman was fatally shot by Long Beach police responding to a 911 call reporting a person with a gun and shots fired.

Long Beach police say the intended victim of the initial shooting late Wednesday was the woman's boyfriend, who was not hit. He's only identified as an employee of the California Highway Patrol.

Police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona says officers dispatched at 11:55 p.m. encountered the armed woman and a shooting occurred.

No information was released on what led police to shoot her, but Arrona says a handgun was found at the scene.

Officers gave medical aid until firefighters arrived and determined the woman was dead.

