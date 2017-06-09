California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who suggested that President Donald Trump's lack of political experience explains his questionable interactions with James Comey when he was FBI director, during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra labeled Ryan an "accomplice" for defending what he termed Trump's incompetence or dereliction of his presidential duties. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo