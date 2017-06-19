Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck comments on stolen police cars during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017. Beck says teenage police cadets stole three patrol cars and led officers on wild chases through the city.
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck comments on stolen police cars during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017. Beck says teenage police cadets stole three patrol cars and led officers on wild chases through the city. Mike Balsamo AP Photo
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck comments on stolen police cars during a news conference in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017. Beck says teenage police cadets stole three patrol cars and led officers on wild chases through the city. Mike Balsamo AP Photo

California

June 19, 2017 7:13 AM

LAPD suspends cadet programs following cruiser thefts

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has suspended cadet training at two divisions where cadets suspected of stealing department cruisers were based.

The LAPD said Sunday the suspensions are part of a thorough review of the department's cadet program and policies for managing inventory.

Three teenagers in the program for those who may want to become officers stole three patrol vehicles June 14. The trio led officers on wild pursuits that ended with crashes.

Beck said two boys and a girl ages 15, 16 and 17 used a vacationing sergeant's name to drive the cars out of a stationhouse parking lot. Police are investigating whether the teens impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

Two of the accused cadets were assigned to the 77th Street Division and the third to the Pacific Division.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Crews battle East Levee Road house fire

Crews battle East Levee Road house fire 0:50

Crews battle East Levee Road house fire
Crews put out vehicle fire in midtown 0:11

Crews put out vehicle fire in midtown
See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:54

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go

View More Video