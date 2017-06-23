California

June 23, 2017 4:09 PM

Alabama game to go on against Fresno State

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A university spokeswoman says the University of Alabama football game against Fresno State will go on as scheduled despite California announcing a ban on state travel to the state because of LGBT discrimination.

University spokesman Kellee Reinhart said Friday the game will go on as scheduled in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9 under a long-standing contract.

California lawmakers last year banned non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The law exempts contractual obligations entered into before 2017. The contract for the game was signed in 2015.

California's attorney general added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to places where state employee travel is restricted.

Alabama enacted a law that allows foster and adoption organizations to deny services because of "sincerely held religious beliefs."

