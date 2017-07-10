Police and wildlife officers in La Verne, Calif., rescued a bear cub with its head stuck in a plastic jug. Once freed, the uninjured cub returned to the wilderness. La Verne Police Department
Police and wildlife officers in La Verne, Calif., rescued a bear cub with its head stuck in a plastic jug. Once freed, the uninjured cub returned to the wilderness. La Verne Police Department

California

July 10, 2017 8:09 AM

Watch California police rescue a baby bear with its head stuck in a jug

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

In a real-life “Winnie-the-Pooh” moment, California police and wildlife officers rescued a bear cub Saturday with its head stuck in jar.

Well, technically, it was a plastic jug.

Police in La Verne, Calif., near the Angeles National Forest east of downtown Los Angeles, responded to a call reporting a bear with its head stuck in a jug at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to video posted on the department’s Facebook page. As the video begins, police find the hapless bear cub struggling to climb a fence.

An officer tries to remove the plastic jug from the cub’s head, then a police officer holds the bear still while a California Fish and Wildlife officer removes the jug. Once freed, the cub returns to the wild. The cub was uninjured by its brief ordeal, reports the video.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment

View More Video