Monarchs, bees and other insects take over Yosemite milkweed fields

Showy milkweed defends itself from grazers by secreting a sticky latex when leaves are broken and is also poisonous to many animals. However, there are a few insects that have adapted in harmony with these plants. In this edited video produced by Yosemite National Park for its Nature Notes series, watch the showy monarch butterfly flit around meadows on orange and black wings.