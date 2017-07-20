A woman on a boat off New Brighton State Beach captured amazing underwater video of great white sharks, like this one from 2006, approaching her camera as she held it over the side.
California

July 20, 2017 7:04 AM

Curious great white shark comes in close to check out video camera

By Don Sweeney

A woman on a boat off New Brighton State Beach on Monterey Bay captured amazing video of great white sharks by dunking her camera in the water.

Bonnie Brown posted the July 12 video to YouTube on Monday.

On the YouTube post, Brown writes that she was on a 22-foot boat off New Bright State Beach, near Capitola and Santa Cruz, with a friend when at least nine great white sharks approached. She held her GoPro camera over the side and captured underwater video of curious sharks approaching for a look.

“These sharks may have a menacing grin, but they don’t deserve their bad reputation – they were actually quite tranquil and calm throughout the day,” Brown writes. “I lucked out to have this curious creature give me such a great close-up.”

