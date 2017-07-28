From the U.S. Geological Survey’s interactive map website.
From the U.S. Geological Survey’s interactive map website. U.S. Geological Survey
From the U.S. Geological Survey’s interactive map website. U.S. Geological Survey

California

Northern California hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake near coast

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 6:22 PM

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Northern California about 50 miles away from Eureka and Ferndale on Friday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake struck just after 4 p.m. and was centered in the Pacific Ocean, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times both say that no damage and no injuries have been reported.

No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

More info on the 5.1 quake can be found here. The USGS posts interactive maps and other data to its “Earthquake Hazards” site.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How to protect your home from wildfires

How to protect your home from wildfires 2:01

How to protect your home from wildfires
Fly over Sierra valley untouched and hidden from public for a century 0:34

Fly over Sierra valley untouched and hidden from public for a century
Going into the woods? Dry conditions turn some trees into multi-threat dangers 2:19

Going into the woods? Dry conditions turn some trees into multi-threat dangers

View More Video