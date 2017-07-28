Northern California hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake near coast

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Northern California about 50 miles away from Eureka and Ferndale on Friday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The earthquake struck just after 4 p.m. and was centered in the Pacific Ocean, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times both say that no damage and no injuries have been reported.
No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.9 055mi W Eureka, California 1703PDT Jul 28: Tsunami NOT expected— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2017
#NTWC
More info on the 5.1 quake can be found here. The USGS posts interactive maps and other data to its “Earthquake Hazards” site.
Comments