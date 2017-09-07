Calif. deputy killed on 10th anniversary of parents' death

A deputy in a shootout at a Sacramento-area hotel was killed on the 10th anniversary of his parents' death in a plane crash.
The children of Robert French tell the Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2wKNgn2) that on Aug. 30, 2007, his parents crashed and died in a small plane at a small Northern California airport as they were taking off for a scuba trip to Ensenada, Mexico.
Ten years later to the day, the 52-year-old Sacramento County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed by 32-year-old Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, who also later died. Two California Highway Patrol officers were shot and wounded.
A public memorial for French is scheduled for Thursday at a church in Roseville.
"It's been horrendous," Nicholas French, 30, told the Bee in an interview Wednesday that included his sister Kaylen Bynoe and stepbrother Kosai French. "Nobody wants to hear what we all had to hear."
He said he remembers getting the phone call from his father about his grandparents.
"I knew there was something wrong because he was crying," Nicholas French said.
The three remembered their father as a devoted dad and detective who grew up all over the United States and had a love of country music and the Dallas Cowboys.
Bynoe said he got great joy in the last years of his life from his girlfriend Kara Merino.
"He just loved her so much," Bynoe said. "He looked like a different person when he was with her."
