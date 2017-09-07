California Highway Patrol officers gather in front of the The Ronald Reagan State Office Building at the scene of an officer involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. A man with a bag over his hands followed an employee into the building took "an aggressive shooting stance" and ordered workers to the ground before an officer fatally shot him.
California Highway Patrol officers gather in front of the The Ronald Reagan State Office Building at the scene of an officer involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. A man with a bag over his hands followed an employee into the building took "an aggressive shooting stance" and ordered workers to the ground before an officer fatally shot him. Richard Vogel AP Photo
California Highway Patrol officers gather in front of the The Ronald Reagan State Office Building at the scene of an officer involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. A man with a bag over his hands followed an employee into the building took "an aggressive shooting stance" and ordered workers to the ground before an officer fatally shot him. Richard Vogel AP Photo

California

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in California office building

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 9:57 AM

LOS ANGELES

Authorities have identified a man fatally shot by police in a state office building in Los Angeles after he simulated having a gun with an aluminum can inside a paper bag and ordered employees to get on the ground.

Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman Ed Winter identified the man Thursday as 42-year-old Timothy Darrell Elam.

The California Highway Patrol said Elam had followed an employee into the Ronald Reagan State Office Building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

They said Elam had his hands covered with a paper bag and was in an "aggressive shooting stance" when he ordered everyone to get on the floor.

A CHP officer who was patrolling the building confronted the suspect, and several shots were fired.

Police said they were still investigating a possible motive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017)

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017) 1:16

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017)
See thunderstorm activity in area as critical fire conditions exist 0:17

See thunderstorm activity in area as critical fire conditions exist
Hatchet attack outside store caught on camera 1:05

Hatchet attack outside store caught on camera

View More Video