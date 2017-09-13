California

Gun stolen from police officer's car used in SF killing

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 7:12 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Officials in San Francisco say two 18-year-olds used a gun stolen from a police officer's personal car to kill a man last month.

The San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2joSHVw ) reports that Erick Garcia Pineda and Daniel Cruz were both arrested this week on suspicion of killing Abel Enrique Esquivel Jr.

Investigators said Wednesday that the two had stolen the gun three days earlier from the car of an officer whose name was not released.

The president of the police union Martin Halloran says the officer is a decorated veteran who didn't know the gun had been stolen until after the killing, and was "devastated."

Handguns stolen from law enforcement officers' cars have been used in high-profile Bay Area killings like the slaying of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in 2015 and the killing of 27-year-old Oakland muralist Antonio Ramos last year.

