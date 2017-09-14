California

Bill requires California pet stores to sell rescue animals

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 11:45 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California lawmakers have approved a bill requiring pet stores to sell dogs, cats and rabbits from shelters or rescue operations.

It now heads to Gov. Jerry Brown.

It bans pet stores from selling animals bred in so-called "puppy mills" and other mass-breeding operations. Instead, stores must work with public animal control agencies, shelters or rescue groups.

The stores must keep records for up to one year showing where they get the dogs, cats and rabbits they sell.

No Assembly members spoke against the bill. Supporters say it ensures only animals bred healthily and humanely are sold.

Pet stores that violate the new law would face a $500 fine.

More than 30 California counties and cities already require pet stores to sell rescue animals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral

This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral 1:44

This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral
Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover 1:16

Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover
Sacramento firefighters extinguish huge flames in aftermath of Saturday's I-5 wrong-way driver wreck 0:26

Sacramento firefighters extinguish huge flames in aftermath of Saturday's I-5 wrong-way driver wreck

View More Video