A woman says she received this threatening note while riding on BART in downtown San Francisco. BART police are investigating.
California

Someone tried to mug her via note on BART. She faked a seizure to escape

By Don Sweeney

September 17, 2017 9:31 AM

BART officers are investigating an incident Saturday in which a woman says someone tried to mug her via a threatening note.

Twitter user “baby jules” reported on the social media platform that someone dropped a frightening note in her lap aboard a BART train at the Civic Center station at 4:50 p.m.

“Someone just tried to rob me "at gunpoint" on bart. they sat behind me and dropped this note into my lap,” she wrote. The post includes a photo of the note.

“There are 2 guns pointed at you now,” it reads. “If you want to live hand back your wallet + phone NOW + do not turn around and be descreet. Do not turn around until after you have left civic center + you will live.”

In a subsequent tweet, she writes that, “I pretended to have a seizure so that other people on the train would pay attention and in the commotion, the person got off the train.”

BART police are seeking a suspect and reviewing security camera footage from the train, reports The San Francisco Chronicle.

