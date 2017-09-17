Someone tried to mug her via note on BART. She faked a seizure to escape

BART officers are investigating an incident Saturday in which a woman says someone tried to mug her via a threatening note.
Twitter user “baby jules” reported on the social media platform that someone dropped a frightening note in her lap aboard a BART train at the Civic Center station at 4:50 p.m.
“Someone just tried to rob me "at gunpoint" on bart. they sat behind me and dropped this note into my lap,” she wrote. The post includes a photo of the note.
“There are 2 guns pointed at you now,” it reads. “If you want to live hand back your wallet + phone NOW + do not turn around and be descreet. Do not turn around until after you have left civic center + you will live.”
someone just tried to rob me "at gunpoint" on bart. they sat behind me and dropped this note into my lap. pic.twitter.com/R1D9uek7LO— baby jules (@JILD) September 17, 2017
In a subsequent tweet, she writes that, “I pretended to have a seizure so that other people on the train would pay attention and in the commotion, the person got off the train.”
BART police are seeking a suspect and reviewing security camera footage from the train, reports The San Francisco Chronicle.
