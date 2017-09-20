Parole overturned for man charged in Los Angeles cop's death

This May 8, 2013 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Hau C. Chan, who was sentenced to serve life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder. California's governor Gov. Jerry Brown on Sept. 15, 2017 overturned the parole board's recommendation to release Chan, convicted of masterminding a 1984 armed robbery that resulted in the death of a Los Angeles police officer. Brown said he believes there's evidence Hau Chan still "poses an unreasonable danger to society."

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)