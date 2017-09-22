California

LAPD union seeks warning about false officer complaints

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 7:22 AM

LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles police union has filed a lawsuit in effort to force the Police Department to put a warning against false complaints on forms that people fill out to allege misconduct by officers.

A state law makes it a misdemeanor to purposefully bring a false allegation against police and requires agencies to advise people of the potential crime when they make a complaint.

The Los Angeles Times reports Friday (http://lat.ms/2xX5kha ) that the Los Angeles Police Protective League's lawsuit asks the court to stop the LAPD from accepting complaints without the warning.

The department did not immediately comment because it had not seen the lawsuit.

Police watchdogs contend such warnings could have a chilling effect on people with valid complaints.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 2:43

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners
Oroville Dam Update: Watch as crews install rebar mats and prepare exposed rocks 2:58

Oroville Dam Update: Watch as crews install rebar mats and prepare exposed rocks
This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral 1:44

This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral

View More Video