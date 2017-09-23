California police officer shot man, wounded fellow officer

A California police officer shot and wounded a man who refused to drop what the officer thought could be a weapon and also wounded a second officer who came to help.
The La Verne police officer confronted a man with "an unknown dark object in his hand" he thought was a gun after responding to a family disturbance around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sheriff's investigators say the officer ordered the man to drop the object and fired when he refused. The officer then realized it wasn't a gun.
Investigators say the man advanced at the officer and reached toward his waistband before the officer to opened fire again. The man's condition wasn't known.
A second officer was struck by the gunfire and wounded.
It came a day after a fatal police shooting about 43 miles away in Huntington Beach.
