This photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department taken on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 shows a cache of old military-grade explosives that were found in the backyard of a Los Angeles-area home on Thursday, Sept. 28. Authorities say the cache, some apparently active and some inert, prompted officials to evacuate part of the neighborhood. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

California

Old military explosives found in yard of California home

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 12:02 PM

LAWNDALE, Calif.

Authorities say a cache of old military-grade explosives — some apparently active and some inert — were found in the backyard of a Los Angeles-area home, prompting officials to evacuate part of the neighborhood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says bomb squad investigators were still at the home in Lawndale Friday morning.

Deputies had been called to the home Thursday night and discovered "military ordinances" in the backyard. Investigators said at least some of the explosives appeared to be active.

Houses on a few surrounding blocks were evacuated and residents were taken to a temporary shelter at a nearby high school.

The sheriff's department says one person was detained at the scene.

