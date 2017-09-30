California

Locker becomes memorial to slain Whittier policeman

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 2:53 PM

WHITTIER, Calif.

The locker of a Whittier policeman gunned down earlier this year has become his memorial.

The department east of Los Angeles replaced Keith Boyer's locker door with a glass pane that includes his photo, badge number and date of his death, traditionally termed "End of Watch."

Inside are shoes and uniforms.

Boyer was 53 when he was shot to death in February while investigating a minor car accident. He was the first Whittier officer killed in the line of duty in nearly four decades.

Gang member Michael Christopher Mejia is charged with killing Boyer and with earlier killing his own cousin.

A Police Department Facebook posting on Friday says Boyer's locker will be a "tribute to his sacrifice" and adds: "It will always be his locker."

