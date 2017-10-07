California

Authorities kill suspect in Pasadena birthday shooting

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 10:13 AM

PASADENA, Calif.

Authorities have killed a man suspected of shooting and wounding two people at a birthday party in Pasadena.

The 28-year-old Pasadena man died Friday. His name wasn't released.

A task force that included local, state and federal agents had been looking for the man, who was spotted Friday afternoon in a car with a woman in nearby Duarte.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says there was a confrontation and authorities opened fire, fatally wounding the man and wounding the 36-year-old woman. She's expected to survive and was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics.

The man was suspected of shooting a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl on Thursday at a birthday party. The 19-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway

Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway 1:40

Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway
Here's your moment of calm: sunset over Joshua Tree mountains 0:22

Here's your moment of calm: sunset over Joshua Tree mountains
Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire 0:32

Watch Sacramento Fire battle a stubborn house fire

View More Video