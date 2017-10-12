California

California judge recommends suspension for prosecutor

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 6:17 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif.

A California State Bar judge is recommending an Orange County prosecutor accused of improperly withholding evidence be suspended from practicing law for at least a year.

The Orange County Register reports State Bar Judge Yvette Roland, in a written opinion filed this week, recommended Deputy District Attorney Sandra Lee Nassar be placed on a three-year probation, including a minimum one-year suspension, for her misconduct during a 2013 child-abuse trial.

Roland cited what she says was Nassar's "lack of insight and understanding regarding her own misconduct."

Neither Nassar nor her attorney returned messages seeking comment.

Orange County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Michelle Van Der Linden says the California Supreme Court is reviewing the decision. She says Nassar will make a decision on whether to appeal within the next 30 days.

