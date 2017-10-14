California

Torrance police kill suspected DUI motorist

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:00 AM

TORRANCE, Calif.

Torrance police have shot and killed a suspected drunken driver after a chase.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday after police in the Los Angeles suburb tried to pull over the driver of a Ford Ranger.

During a two-mile chase, police twice struck the back of the truck in an effort to make it spin and stop — the so-called PIT maneuver.

The chase finally ended with Torrance police shooting the man, although details of the confrontation haven't been released. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

News reports showed the windshield of the truck riddled with bullet holes.

