California

Head of California Senate to challenge US Sen. Feinstein

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 10:49 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Democrat Kevin de Leon, president of the California Senate, says he will challenge U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in next year's election.

The Los Angeles Democrat announced via email Sunday that he's ready to run on his progressive record fighting climate change and pushing for immigration reform, women's rights and quality education.

His announcement did not mention the 84-year-old Feinstein by name.

Feinstein, who has been in the Senate since 1992, is its ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee and has never faced a serious electoral challenge from within her party.

She said last week that that she'll run for her fifth full term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts

    Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area.

Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts

Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts 0:58

Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts
Loma Rica resident describes 'nerve-wracking' Cascade Fire evacuation 3:14

Loma Rica resident describes 'nerve-wracking' Cascade Fire evacuation
Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now' 1:01

Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now'

View More Video