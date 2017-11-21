California

Man whose murder conviction was overturned will get $15M

November 21, 2017

Los Angeles County will pay $15 million to a man who spent nearly half of his life in prison for a murder he insists he didn't commit.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune says the Board of Supervisors approved a civil rights lawsuit settlement on Tuesday for Frank O'Connell.

The former Glendora man is 60 years old. He spent 27 years behind bars after being convicted of gunning down Jay French in 1984 at a South Pasadena apartment complex.

O'Connell was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

But the conviction was overturned after a judge found problems with the case, including investigator misconduct.

O'Connell was released from prison in 2012 and now lives out of state.

