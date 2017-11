Indio Police Department released body camera footage on Wednesday, 15 November, showing the moment two officers were caught up in a gas explosion that killed one person in August. KMIR TV reported that the homeowner was killed in the blast in the 4400 block of King Street, Indio, on August 8. Indio Police said Officer Nathan Quintana suffered second-degree burns to his right arm but continued to help evacuate residents from their homes following the blast. Quintana and Officer Israel Campoa were responding to reports of a gas leak.