More tests before Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier added

FILE - This Wednesday, June 21, 2017 file photo children play in the surf at Baker Beach with the Golden Gate Bridge shown at rear in San Francisco. Engineers will have to do more wind testing on a model of the Golden Gate Bridge before the span is modified for a seismic upgrade project and a suicide barrier. Testing done last month in a Canadian lab showed the bridge model performed well under a horizontal wind flow of more than 100 mph. But the bridge became unstable when the wind flow was changed by 1 degree. Jeff Chiu,File AP Photo